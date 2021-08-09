Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,352 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 5.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $50.04. 344,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.