Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Spark Networks has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.49 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,826 shares of company stock worth $1,029,717. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

