Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SEPJF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

