Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 336,059 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

