Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,296 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.95. 10,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,625. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.