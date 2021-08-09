Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.