Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.