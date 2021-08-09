Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

SNMSF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

