Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

SNMSF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.