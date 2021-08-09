Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

