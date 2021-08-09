Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.