Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 24,987 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Eastman Kodak worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $7.52 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

