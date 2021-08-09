Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.79 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

