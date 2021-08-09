Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

