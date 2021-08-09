Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 21.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 504,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

