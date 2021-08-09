Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 32,639 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

