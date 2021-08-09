Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Youdao by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Youdao by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05. Youdao, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

