SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.