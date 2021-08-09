Stairway Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.66. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $263.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

