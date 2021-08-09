Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

