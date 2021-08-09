Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$72.50

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE:STN opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.17%.

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791 over the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.