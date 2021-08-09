Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,214. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

