State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $558,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

