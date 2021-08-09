State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.55 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

