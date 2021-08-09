State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.65 Million Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.87 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

