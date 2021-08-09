State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $24,458,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

