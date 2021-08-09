State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 680 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.