State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock worth $10,473,530. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

