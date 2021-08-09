State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 214 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

