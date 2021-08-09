State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

