State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSC. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $695.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

