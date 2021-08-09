State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $76,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

