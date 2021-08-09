State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $1,596,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LE stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

