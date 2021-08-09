State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

