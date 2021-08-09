Stephens Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $60.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

