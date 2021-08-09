Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $256.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

