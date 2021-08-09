Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$34.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$34.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of BADFF remained flat at $$28.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

