Stifel Nicolaus Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $18.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $6.87 on Monday, reaching $18.16. 336,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,475. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

