STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

