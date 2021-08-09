Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the quarter. Stratasys accounts for approximately 7.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $196,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $21.81. 2,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

