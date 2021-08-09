Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,201. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.