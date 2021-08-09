Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 771,501 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771,501 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 380,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,992. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

