Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,856 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. 11,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

