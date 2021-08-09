Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $65.49. 27,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.