Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.24. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,734. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

