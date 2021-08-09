Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.48 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

