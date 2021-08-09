Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $831,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

