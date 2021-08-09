Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,228.99. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

