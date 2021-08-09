Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,375 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.58 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

