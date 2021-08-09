Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 326 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $227.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.