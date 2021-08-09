Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.