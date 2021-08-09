Strong Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $212.35 or 0.00463672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

